In the SWD podcast, we talk with experts and explore topics in depth that will help you become a more effective communicator of data
Rid your world of ineffective graphs and mediocre presentations, one exploding 3D pie chart at a time! The storytelling with data podcast covers topics related to data storytelling, better presentations, and all things data viz. There is a story in your data—listen and learn to how to develop the skills and power to tell it!
Subscribe in your favorit podcast platform (Apple, Google, Libsyn, Spotify, Stitcher) to never miss an episode, or scroll down for individual episodes.
everyday design & dataviz
What do doors, wrapping paper, and speed bumps have in common? In this episode, Cole uncovers how the design of everyday objects can inspire better graphs and slides. Through relatable stories and practical takeaways, discover how thoughtful design can transform confusion into clarity and create moments of delight for your audience.
Listening time 28:16 | related links:
how to make math magical for kids
In this episode, Cole teams up with Jon Orr, co-founder of Make Math Moments, for an inspiring discussion on how to transform math education for young learners. They dive into Cole's new book, Daphne Draws Data, and explore how storytelling and visual data can empower children to approach math with curiosity and confidence. Cole and Jon share personal stories and professional insights on why sparking interest in math early is crucial. They also provide practical advice on integrating data visualization into classroom activities to make math both meaningful and engaging for kids. Whether you're an educator, parent, or data enthusiast, this episode offers a fresh perspective on teaching math in a way that sticks.
Listening time 24:42 | related links:
More resources at DaphneDrawsData.com
Register for the Make Math Moments Virtual Conference (Nov. 15-17)
Podcast: Make Math Moments That Matter
Join our Daphne Draws Data educator community
inspiring the next generation
In this special episode, Cole unveils her new children's book, Daphne Draws Data, a vibrant adventure aimed at making data, numbers and graphs accessible to young minds. Inspired by her own children's curiosity, Cole discusses the importance of introducing data literacy early through storytelling. Join Cole as she shares insights into creating the book, its enchanting characters, and how Daphne the dragon helps her friends solve problems using data. Discover how you can help ignite a passion for data in the next generation and hear a sample of the audio book!
Listening time 14:45 | related Links:
Listen to the Audiobook
Activities for kids, resources for educators & parents: DaphneDrawsData.com
Sign up for the Daphne Mailing List
recast of Cole on ExperienceMKE
Cole sits down with Steve Glynn in an episode recorded for the Experience Milwaukee podcast that we’ve recast here. Tune in to hear about Cole’s path, books, and…scotch?! The pair dive into Cole’s new children’s book, Daphne Draws Data: A storytelling with data adventure, talk about life in Wisconsin, and more.
Listening time 23:45 | related links:
Listen to the Experience Milwaukee podcast
Book: storytelling with data: a data visualization guide for business professionals
Book: storytelling with you: plan, create, and deliver a stellar presentation
Upcoming events: DaphneDrawsData.com/events
Upcoming masterclass & more: storytellingwithdata.com/workshops
Visualize This with Nathan Yau
Join Cole as she chats with Nathan Yau, founder of Flowing Data and author of Visualize This and Data Points. Nathan shares his journey from grad school at UCLA to becoming a renowned figure in data visualization. They discuss the evolution of his work, the inception of Flowing Data, and the impact of his books on the field. Dive deep into the creative process behind visualizing data, the importance of asking questions, and the iterative nature of both data analysis and visualization.
Listening time 51:25 | related links:
Follow Nathan: flowingdata.com | LinkedIn | Twitter
Buy Nathan’s new book! Visualize This, 2nd edition
Book: Exploratory Data Analysis (Tukey)
Interactive visual: How Americans Spend Their Day
Blog post: How You Will Die
Blog post: Ebb and Flow of Box Office Receipts (steam graph)
Online to do list: Remember The Milk
creativity with data with Alli Torban
Data storyteller Alex talks with information designer Alli Torban about her new book, Chart Spark. Alli believes that creativity isn’t a synonym for art; instead, it’s the ability to generate new ideas or remix existing ideas in a useful way. When you learn to harness that creativity, you can develop new approaches to create more impactful data communications. Tune in to discover helpful prompts and strategies that will help you push past a mental block when you aren’t sure how to visualize your data and capture inspiration for the next time you need a creative idea.
Listening time 42:28 | related links:
Follow Alli: website | podcast | LinkedIn | X
Chart Spark: www.chartsparkbook.com
SWD live event: storytellingwithdata.com/exploreexplain
Flatten the curve: x.com/drewaharris/status/1233267475036372992?lang=en
Alli’s tessellation viz: https://www.allitorban.com/home/work4
deliver with confidence
In this repost of the Data Viz Today podcast, Information Designer Alli Torban talks with Cole about strategies for delivering data presentations, particularly for introverts. From identifying and managing nervous habits to intentionally adjusting style while maintaining authenticity, they share quick tips and broad strategies to put into practice. Discover how to signal confidence, even before feeling it, and learn about real-time data collection techniques to continually refine your speaking skills. Tune in to learn actionable insights that apply whether you're presenting informally to colleagues or commanding attention in front of a crowd!
Listening time 49:18 | related links:
Original post & show notes: dataviztoday.com/shownotes/94
Book: storytelling with you: plan, create, and deliver a stellar presentation
Data Storyteller’s Handbook with Kat Greenbrook
Cole talks with New Zealand-based data storyteller, Kat Greenbrook, about her new book, The Data Storyteller’s Handbook: How to create business impact using data storytelling. Kat shares her empathy for anyone who has ever been told to “make your data tell a story” and isn’t sure where to start, and offers guidance for better understanding your audience and arranging insights into a narrative structure. Tune in to learn about frameworks that can help you plot time and character data stories, how to keep things honest, bridging knowledge gaps between you and your stakeholders, and more!
Listening time 52:00 | related links:
episode 74 planning your presentation
Cole shares low-tech planning strategies that will set you up for success in any important scenario in which you need to communicate. From crafting the Big Idea (plus a super useful worksheet to assist your efforts) to storyboarding to bringing it all into your tools, you’ll learn how some thoughtful time up front can streamline the rest of the creative process. Also tune in to hear Cole address questions on feedback, slides that don’t quite fit, filler words, and more.
Listening time 49:01 | related links:
Book storytelling with you: plan, create, and deliver a stellar presentation
Video record yourself
Blog article 8 tips for avoiding filler words
Podcast episode 70 prepare to present
Attend a workshop (use discount PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Premium sale through 1/31/24 in SWD community: go premium!
University instructor upcoming event & resources
Watch videos on the SWD YouTube channel
stand up
Consider all of the things you do in the course of your daily work from a seated position: might you benefit from changing it up? In this episode, Cole discusses the power of standing up for different reasons and across a variety of situations. Tune in to understand how standing can boost creativity and keep updates and introductions from being overly lengthy. Learn what kinds of feedback and conversations are best had with your feet on the ground, as well as how standing up to present affords you—the presenter—with greater opportunities for better communication.
Listening time 18:10 | transcript | related links:
Blog article let it sit
Podcast episode 6 say it out loud
Book storytelling with you: plan, create, and deliver a stellar presentation
Join our 8-week online course (use discount PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Attend a workshop (use discount PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Video stand up
Subscribe in SWD community: go premium
Mugs, coasters, books and posters in SWD shop
Watch the mini-workshop; more videos on the SWD YouTube channel
Alberto Cairo and the Art of Insight
Alberto Cairo drops by to talk about his new book The Art of Insight, which offers a unique take on data visualization. In conversation with data storyteller Mike, Cairo shares his Camus-inspired belief that life's meaning comes from community and work, and how that conviction shapes his own interests and endeavors. They discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism, how seemingly frivolous pursuits can actually be essential, and where to find personal and professional connection amidst ever-changing online communities. Eschewing the mantle of “thought leader,” Cairo reveals why he is reluctant to wield the "soft power" he holds in the data visualization community. Tune in for a fascinating exploration of responsibility, the political nature of work, and the human aspects behind visualization.
Listening time 48:59 | transcript | related links:
Attend a workshop (use discount PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Book: The Art of Insight by Alberto Cairo (in addition, don’t miss Cairo’s earlier books How Charts Lie, The Functional Art, and The Truthful Art)
Book: The Grammar of Graphics by Leland Wilkinson
Follow: Aaron Williams on X/Twitter: @aboutaaron
Games: many tabletop and role-playing games were mentioned, including Twilight Struggle, Dungeons and Dragons, RuneQuest, Call of Cthulhu, Here I Stand, Gloomhaven, and Empires in Arms
Book: Ruined by Design by Mike Monteiro
Book: Building Science Graphics by Jen Christiansen
Book: Joyful Infographics by Nigel Holmes
pre-reads are
risky business
Sending slides before a meeting and asking your audience to do a pre-read has become the norm. Unfortunately, pre-reads never quite lead to the desired outcome of better questions and discussion, instead they create more challenges. Data storyteller Alex shares her thoughts on pre-reads and how she navigates requests to share content outside of a meeting. Tune in to also hear related questions on slide templates, speaker notes and more!
Listening time 24:57 | related links:
Attend a workshop (use discount PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Combo chart example: diverging bar + data table
Combo chart example: line + Gantt chart
SWD challenge: create a clever combo chart
prepare to present
Cole walks listeners through her process preparing for a recent presentation—from turning an idea into slides, to how she readied herself to present powerfully. Tune in to hear how a visual navigation scheme can help you stay on track as you present and create memorable takeaways for your audience, why building buffers into your presentation are key for staying on time, the major benefits of practicing aloud, and more. Plus learn how you can watch the presentation Cole describes preparing! (spoiler: visit storytellingwithdata.com/goodtogreat)
Listening time 25:33 | transcript | related links:
Join Cole’s 10/25 virtual mini-workshop: storytellingwithdata.com/goodtogreat
Book: storytelling with you: plan, create, & deliver a stellar presentation
Audiobook: storytelling with you: plan, create, & deliver a stellar presentation
Podcast episode 45: the power of post-its
Podcast episode 37: it’s for THEM
Resources for university instructors
Attend a workshop (use discount PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Join data storyteller office hours by going premium in SWD community
Learn via videos: SWD YouTube channel
episode 69 feedback you hate to receive
Whether you’ve asked for it or not, sometimes critique from others simply gets under your skin. From feel-good platitudes that lack actionability to outright requests to manipulate data—Cole covers five categories of unwelcome graph and slide input. Tune in to learn strategies and practical tips that will help you turn undesirable reactions into useful, insightful feedback for better graphs and presentations.
Listening time 22:52 | transcript | related links:
Book: storytelling with you: plan, create, & deliver a stellar presentation
SWD challenge: rebrand it!
Attend a workshop (use the discount PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Resources for university instructors
Learn via videos: SWD YouTube channel
tips for successful data stories
What does Cole’s 7-year-old daughter have in common with the typical audience member for your data stories? Tune in to find out! In this short episode, Cole discusses a handful of specific things you can do to help set yourself—and others—up for successful data stories.
Listening time 12:31 | transcript | related links:
Resource: the BIG PICTURE worksheet
Related SWD community exercise: the big picture
Podcast episode 49: become a data viz superstar
Video series: become a data viz superstar
Article: showing the insights vs. showing off
Video: the final presentation
More videos: SWD YouTube channel
Book: storytelling with you: plan, create, & deliver a stellar presentation
Book: let’s practice! (exercise 9.9)
episode 67 storytelling withOUT data
Graphs and slides are often the first tools we reach for when we need to communicate with data—but when might storytelling withOUT data yield better results? Cole outlines numerous scenarios for alternative approaches, sharing examples from clients, workshops, and her books. From boardgames to baby pics, tune in to learn about humanizing data, when low fidelity solutions work best, the Picture Superiority Effect, and much more.
Listening time 26:07 | transcript | related links:
Book: let’s practice!
Book: storytelling with you: plan, create, & deliver a stellar presentation
Register for debut storytelling with you virtual workshop
(use code PODCAST10 for 10% off)
Organize a workshop for your team or organization
Access resources for university instructors
Learn via video on the SWD YouTube channel
episode 66 designing in light and dark
Mike and Alex discuss the advantages and drawbacks of designing visualizations with light and dark backgrounds, using examples from SWD community members to highlight where each approach can be preferable. Then, they dive into history and discuss the staying power of some famous graphs. What makes them memorable—and how we might be able to elevate them, using modern tools and perspectives?
Listening time 27:06 | related links:
Challenge: Light and dark backgrounds
Tool: Datawrapper
Tool: Accessible Colors
Challenge: Remake a famous graph
Challenge: Making or missing the mark
Join data storyteller office hours by going premium in SWD community
Learn via video on the SWD YouTube channel
episode 65 EMPHASIZE it!
Cole draws on a recent experience that underscored the power of thoughtful EMPHASIS. Tune in for practical tactics to create contrast visually and verbally, whether for important numbers or words, focusing attention within your table or graph, or communicating clear emphasis through how you speak and move. Cole and colleague Simon also address related questions on tips for virtual presentations, eliminating filler words, preparing content for someone else to present, and more.
Listening time 41:54 | transcript | related links:
Order storytelling with you: plan, create, & deliver a stellar presentation
Access resources for university instructors
Join data storyteller office hours by going premium in SWD community
Learn via video on the SWD YouTube channel
episode 64 beginner mistakes in data viz
You'll probably make a few mistakes when learning to visualize and communicate data. That's okay! It's all a part of the learning journey and can be preferred since we often learn more from our mistakes than our successes. SWD storyteller Alex embraces her early missteps as she takes a trip down memory lane to share where she went wrong and what she learned.
Listening time 18:11 | related links:
Podcast episode: data viz research with Steven Franconeri
Research article (Visual Thinking Lab): Declutter and focus
Steve Wexler’s article: Should you use dashboards to tell stories?
Workshops: 2023 calendar (use special code PODCAST10)
SWD storytellers Elizabeth and Mike join forces to tackle some thorny questions about connecting with your audience: how do you know if you’ve done a good job, and what if you have to deliver bad news? Later, in light of a recent “partner up!” challenge on the SWD website, they explore the benefits of working together with colleagues, friends, strangers, and even family members, while sharing some lessons learned from their own collaborative experiences.
Listening time: 25:40 | related links:
Website: SWD challenge
Workshops: 2023 calendar (use special code PODCAST10)
Get sample content from Cole’s new book
tension in data stories
Tension is a key component of story—and can be used in powerful ways to communicate in a business setting. In this episode, Cole talks tension: what it is, why you should care, and how to identify and use it in your data stories and beyond. Tune in also to hear common questions related to communicating with tension and their answers, plus related resources that will improve your next graph, slide, or presentation.
Listening time 35:01 | transcript | related links:
Article: a quick presentation makeover
Article: the structure(s) of story
Book: storytelling with you
Book: let’s practice!
Exercise: build the tension
Resource: big idea worksheet
Video channel: SWD YouTube
Video series: storytelling with cole
Video: record yourself
Video: create a storyboard
Video: focus attention in data viz
Video: avoid these 5 slide mistakes
Video: the final presentation
Video: don’t keep me in suspense (open to premium)
Workshops: 2023 calendar (use special code PODCAST10)
University: instructor resources
AI, quantified self, and fingernails
SWD storytellers Simon and Mike offer their thoughts on how the recent advancements in AI tools may transform the way we analyze and communicate with data. They also discuss some of their favorite entries and interesting themes from the most recent SWD challenge on the quantified self.
Listening time 29:50 | related links:
Website: SWD challenge
Quantified Self challenge entries mentioned include:
A year of fitness by Evelina Judeikyte
Number of steps in 2022 by Iris van Bussel
Reads 2022 by Kirti Vardhan Rathore
My 10 Years of Book Reading by Sibi Maran
Cook more, eat less meat: Is my good resolution for 2023 being kept? by Line Ton That
Water Usage by Rob Reid
Personal Carbon Footprint by George-Alexandru Gavrilovici
Meditation Tracking + Blue Sky Goals by Sarah Stern
A Year of Disc Golf by Bryan Boyle
By the time you finish reading this sentence… by Zen Faulkes
Lizzy’s Goodreads by Shane Reynolds
Get sample content from Cole’s new book
scale with purpose with Brendan McGurgan
Have a listen to this cross-cast of Cole’s conversation with Brendan McGurgan, host of the ScaleX Insider Podcast and author of Simple Scaling: Ten Proven Principles to 10x Your Business. They discuss scaling organizations and dive deep on the topics of audience, the big idea, storyboarding, using tension to engage your audience, plus tips for improving how you present through practice.
Listening time 57:16 | related links:
Book: Simple Scaling: Ten Proven Principles to 10x Your Business
Podcast: ScaleX Insider Podcast
Order storytelling with you: plan, create, and deliver a stellar presentation
Get sample content from Cole’s new book
episode 59 questions in dataviz with Neil Richards
Why don’t we use triangles in charts more often? Can design considerations come before we have the data? Do we take data visualization too seriously? Author, speaker, and data literacy advocate Neil Richards raises (and occasionally answers) these and other questions in his new book, Questions in Dataviz: a Data-Driven Process for Data Visualization. In this episode, Neil stops by the podcast to talk about the value of creativity, personal passion projects, experimentation in data visualization, and whether dataviz can change the world.
Listening time 40:11 | related links:
Follow Neil: Twitter | Website | Tableau Public (portfolio)
Book: Questions in Dataviz
Podcast: Alli Torban’s Dataviz Today
Project: Makeover Monday
SWD challenge: https://community.storytellingwithdata.com/challenges
Project: Viz for Social Good
Project: Andy Kirk’s The Seinfeld Chronicles
Viz: US county hexmap
Project: Data Visualization Society
Project: Information is Beautiful Awards
Get sample content & order storytelling with you: storytellingwithyou.com
University instructor resources: storytelling with data.com/university
SWD YouTube channel: storytellingwithdata.com/youtube
don’t! (and what to do instead)
Cole shares a number of data visualization and communication questions that could be answered simply with the word, “Don’t!” From breaking axes and presenting boxplots to unfamiliar audiences, to providing unsolicited feedback to a colleague, and more—you’ll learn why generally not to take these actions, plus hear ideas on what you might do instead.
Listening time 24:35 | related links:
Video: the ins & outs of boxplots
Blog post: how many words should I put on my slide?
Blog post: unsolicited feedback
Get sample content & order storytelling with you: storytellingwithyou.com
Nov 17 virtual workshop: storytellingwithdata.com/workshops (use discount code: PODCAST10)
University instructor resources: storytelling with data.com/university
SWD YouTube channel: storytellingwithdata.com/youtube
episode 57 storytelling with YOU
Cole sits down with husband, Randy Knaflic, for a fun chat about her new book, storytelling with you: plan, create, and deliver a stellar presentation. They discuss why building capability and confidence presenting is especially important for those in technical roles, overcoming challenges communicating to mixed audiences, navigating the writing process, and more. Tune in to learn what jazz improvisation has in common with presenting and gain appreciation for the art of the introduction—including specific steps you can take to craft the story of you.
Listening time 57:27 | related links:
Attend an upcoming storytelling with data workshop in London or virtually
Get sample content from Cole’s new book
episode 56
graph draft!
As anyone who has ever participated in a fantasy league can tell you, the most fun part of the whole experience is drafting your team. We took that idea to heart, and imagined, “What if, instead of drafting professional athletes, we did a fantasy draft of chart and graph types?” The data storytellers at SWD and premium members of our online community recently did just that, taking part in a (mostly!) friendly competition to build themselves the strongest possible roster of methods for visualizing information. What chart type was chosen first overall? Did anybody pick pie charts? And, who do YOU think wound up with the best team? Listen to find out!
Listening time 41:00 | related links:
Book: preview and preorder the new book, storytelling with you: plan, create, and deliver a stellar presentation
Workshop: register for upcoming workshops & special events in Milwaukee or London
Interactive: The Gyllenhaal Experiment at pudding.cool
Chart Guides and additional info: area graph | bar chart | bullet graph | bump chart | choropleth map | dot plot | heatmap | histogram | isotype chart | line graph | lollipop chart | pie chart | Sankey diagram | scatterplot | slopegraph | stacked bar chart | waffle (or square area) chart | waterfall
functional aesthetics with dr. vidya setlur and bridget cogley
How can we use beauty to convey meaning, and form to guide function, in our communications? In this episode of the SWD podcast, Dr. Vidya Setlur and Bridget Cogley explore these questions with data storyteller Mike Cisneros. In their upcoming book Functional Aesthetics for Data Visualization, Vidya (the “academic”) and Bridget (the “practitioner”) explore the relationships among what we see, how we encode information, and what we mean. You’ll hear about the “bento box” model of organizing our information; how text, tone, register, and language affects our visualizations; how our relationship to food can inform what makes a communication effective; and how to go beyond “it depends” when considering the answers to challenging questions.
Listening time 55:37 | related links:
Follow Vidya: Twitter (@vsetlur) | LinkedIn | Tableau Research
Follow Bridget: Twitter (@WindsCogley) | LinkedIn | TableauFit blog
Article: Honoring Kelly Martin, including the “Birdstrike Redoux” visualization
Article: The Ishango bone, an early mathematical tool
Paper: “The medium is the message” by Marshall McLuhan
Article: “Light vision” by Margaret Livingstone (regarding isoluminance in Monet)
Book: Mind in Motion by Barbara Tversky
episode 54 storytelling, folklore, and data with Joshua Smith
Data storyteller Mike Cisneros sat down with Iron Viz champion, Tableau Visionary, and self-described “data jackalope” Joshua Smith to talk about how folklore—the study of how information is communicated, primarily through informal means—provides us a fascinating lens through which to examine how data visualization has evolved and continues to develop, both as a discipline and as a community of practitioners. You’ll learn how “best practices” emerge, transform and persist (or are discarded) over time, how informal communication and culture can have unexpected effects on how our work is received, the inextricable links between belief and “objective” data, and how a storyteller can position themselves to be most effective.
Listening time 45:41 | related links:
Several folklorists were mentioned in the course of this discussion.
Dan Ben-Amos defined folklore as “Artistic communication in small groups.”
Lynne S. McNeil defined it as “Informally transmitted traditional culture.”
Alan Dundes identified many forms of folklore.
William Bascom specified the four functions of folklore: it lets people escape from repressions imposed upon them by society e.g.: tall tales; it validates culture, justifying its rituals and institutions to those who perform and observe them; it is a pedagogic device which reinforces morals and values and builds wit; and it is a means of applying social pressure and exercising social control.
Richard Bauman explored performance theory and audience evaluation.
Andrea Kitta explored the strength of personal narrative.
Book: Info We Trust by RJ Andrews
Project: Makeover Monday
Article: “Like Yoda You Must Be” by Nancy Duarte
Article: “Beyond the hook: Building information experiences for attention and engagement” by Lilach Manheim and Mike Cisneros
Visualization: “Music Memories” by Robert Janezic
episode 53 Shashank Kalanithi interviews Cole
Recently, Cole chatted with senior data analyst Shashank Kalanithi for his YouTube channel, where he helps people break into the world of analytics. Listen to this repost of their conversation—you’ll hear Cole reflect on a wide range of topics, from why technical experts should double down on communication skills, to the ideal tech stack, to advice for undergrads, graduate students, and those transitioning into a career in data. Tune in also to be among the first to hear details about Cole’s new book!
Listening time 1:06:44 | related links:
Follow Shashank’s YouTube channel
Practice & exchange feedback: SWD community
Article: data doesn't speak for itself
Article: audience matters
Article: audience, audience, audience
Article: what tool should I use?
Podcast: goals like Google
you asked…
Through our workshops, we get the rare opportunity to meet thousands of people every year, across a huge variety of industries, companies, and roles. We never know what kinds of questions we’re going to be asked. In this episode, SWD storyteller Mike Cisneros highlights a few recent notable questions, ranging from chart choices, to design, to presentation. The range of topics may be broad, but the commonality among everything discussed here is that they’re answers to questions you asked.
Listening time 32:27 | related links:
Attend an upcoming workshop: storytellingwithdata.com/workshops (use promo code PODCAST10 for 10% off the registration fee)
Hans Rosling: 200 Countries, 200 Years, 4 Minutes (BBC)
Hans Rosling: The best stats you’ve ever seen (TED talk)
Video: Animating data
SWD community exercise: optimize your output
SWD community exercise: storyboard YOUR project
Additional voice content: Jennifer Schumi
Additional music: “Destiny” by ASHUTOSH
www.ashutoshmusic.com/music
Music promoted by www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US
the path to trusted advisor
How can you position yourself—and your team—to be a valued analytics consultant by your stakeholders and clients? Cole talks with Simon Rowe, the newest data storyteller on the SWD team, about his experience and tips for building productive partnerships. Tune in to hear about the journey from reactive to proactive data analytics, including practical strategies you can employ to avoid missteps, build relationships, and have greater impact in your work.
Listening time 51:31 | related links:
Q2 2022 workshops: storytellingwithdata.com/workshops
SWD shop: storytellingwithdata.com/shop
data viz research with Steven Franconeri
“I want to be able to show it and say, doesn’t that feel good? And you know what? We actually know it works well, it’s not just your intuition.” In this episode, Cole talks with Northwestern University professor and director of the Visual Thinking Lab, Dr. Steven Franconeri. Hear about research that helps us understand and harness the limits of our visual system and how it can be translated into practical terms to help you design better graphs and dashboards. Cole and Steve discuss several recent studies, how to bridge the chasm between academia and practitioners, some of the unsolved problems of data visualization, and more.
Listening time 56:34 | related links:
Follow Steve: Twitter | LinkedIn | Faculty page
Paper: The Science of Visual Data Communication: What Works, single page summary
Paper: Declutter and Focus: Empirically Evaluating Design Guidelines for Effective Data Communication
Paper: Visual Arrangements of Bar Charts Influence Comparisons in Viewer Takeaways
Paper: Measures of the Benefit of Direct Encoding of Data Deltas for Data Pair Relation Perception
Uncertainty: FiveThirtyEight’s 2020 Election Forecast
Book: The Thinking Eye, the Seeing Brain (James Enns)
Book: Visual Thinking for Design (Colin Ware)
People mentioned: Lace Padilla, Jessica Hullman, Jeff Zacks, Priti Shah, Christie Nothelfer, Cindy Xiong, Matt Kay
become a data viz superstar
Establish yourself as a well-respected data visualization practitioner. Cole shares five points that will help you do it. Tune in to hear tips and tactics for setting good goals, learning, evaluating your work, influencing others, and getting the support you need to become—or help members of your team become—a data visualization and storytelling superstar, followed by Q&A.
Listening time 58:51 | related links:
Subscribe to the SWD YouTube channel
Watch become a data viz superstar part 1 to see Cole illustrate a progression along the graph spectrum
Listen to podcast episode 14: learning data viz
For more on OKRs, listen to podcast episode 13: goals like Google
Download the Big Picture worksheet
Join the SWD community; share your goal in your member profile
the challenges of change
Have you encountered challenges in your attempts to drive change with data visualization? In this episode, Cole talks with SWD’s newest data storyteller, Amy Esselman, about the difficulties that can arise when you try to impact people’s perceptions and behaviors. You’ll hear about Amy’s research on the status quo bias and her encounters with it in real life. Tune in also for conversation about the human side of data, developing empathy for those you aim to influence, and practical strategies for overcoming common barriers to change.
Listening time 53:35 | related links:
Amy’s research: A Study of Status Quo Bias in Data Visualization
Article: the old way is better
Video: overcoming resistance
Book: Nudge (Thaler & Sunstein)
Share your stories & strategies in the SWD community conversation on change
the art of the interview
Fresh off a successful search to expand the SWD team, Cole chats with SWD advisor, husband Randy Knaflic, about a critical part of the hiring process: interviewing. Randy shares tips learned and stories lived over a career of hiring talent, from Google to SpaceX to storytelling with data. From showing compassion for a nerve-racked candidate to strategies for thoughtfully crafting and effectively addressing interview questions—whether interviewer or candidate—there’s something for everyone in this episode.
Listening time 52:00 | related links:
Follow Randy: @randyknaflic
Registration is open for 2022 workshops: storytellingwithdata.com/workshops
Subscribe to the SWD YouTube channel
episode 46 questions about questions
"There's so much value to be gained in the exchange that happens after someone asks a really good question." The Q&A portion of a presentation is important, but the uncertainty can also be intimidating. When should you solicit questions, and for how long? What do you do when a query is off-topic? What if you don't know the answer? Tune in to hear Cole and teammate Alex discuss preparing for successful audience interactions, including strategies for navigating tricky situations. Cole also answers listener inquiries about presenting data visualizations and engaging an audience.
Listening time 61:18 | related links:
Upcoming public workshops (use discount code PODCAST10)
Podcast: it depends!
Blog post: power pairing of color and words
episode 45
the power of post-its
Tune in to hear Cole discuss one of her favorite low-tech planning strategies: storyboarding. Small, sticky, and sublimely potent when used well—she details her penchant for post-it notes and process of using them to brainstorm, edit, and solicit feedback to create shorter, targeted, and generally more effective communications.
Listening time: 32:16 | related links:
Article: give it time
Book: Info We Trust by RJ Andrews
Book: Let’s Practice! by Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic
Book: The Big Picture by Steve Wexler
Conversation: my bars don’t start at zero
Exercise: storyboard YOUR project
July 2021 virtual event: a tale of two audiences
SWD community: sign up, explore the starter guide
TC19 presentation: low-tech SUPERPOWERS for data storytelling
Tool: Miro (virtual whiteboard)
Upcoming workshops: storytellingwithdata.com/workshops (use discount code PODCAST10)
episode 44
the big picture with Steve Wexler
Cole talks with professional “chart looker-atter” Steve Wexler, about his new book The Big Picture: How to Use Data Visualization to Make Better Decisions—Faster. Tune in for a conversation centered around evangelizing the transformative power of data visualization in an organization, including the value of visualizing for “aha!” (not “ooh and aah”), increasing data fluency, and the importance of collaborating with stakeholders for better results. Also hear Steve’s view on why several highly-lauded historical graphs aren’t ones he’d recommend emulating, whether dashboards can tell a story, and more.
Listening time: 53:14 | related links:
Buy Steve’s new book! The Big Picture | download a sample
Follow Steve: @datarevelations | www.datarevelations.com
More by Steve: The Big Book of Dashboards
episode 43
misleading graphs
A good data visualization can reveal and communicate insights. But bad graphs abound. In this episode, Cole chats with Ben Jones about misleading graphs. They discuss a number of common: including missorted time, miscalculated area, going against expected norms, spurious correlations, and more. Tune in for tips on how to read graphs and spot issues to avoid being duped, as well as strategies to consider when graphing data so the visualizations you create don’t inadvertently misinform.
Listening time: 54:29 | related links:
Ben Jones | @dataremixed | Data Literacy
Books by Ben mentioned: Learning to See Data, Avoiding Data Pitfalls
Ben’s repository of graphical gaffes: What NOT to Do
Book: Mind in Motion (Barbara Tversky)
Book: Graphic Methods for Presenting Facts (Williard C. Brinton)
Article: Linear vs. Quadratic Change (Robert Kosara)
Article: Why not to use two axes, and what to do instead (Lisa Charlotte Rost)
Article: The public do not understand COVID-19 logarithmic graphs
Site: ourworldindata.org
Site: spurious correlations
Site/books: Calling Bullshit (Carl Bergstrom & Jevin West)
Tweet/graph: Who emits the most? (Greta Thunberg)
Tweet/graph: Percent of a rate. What’s going on at NYT? (Enrico Bertini)
Resource: Ben’s “16 chart reading tips” checklist
SWD workshops: see upcoming dates & register (use discount code PODCAST10 at checkout for 10% off)
maps with
Kenneth Field
“You don’t have to be a cartographer to make a great map.” Cole talks with cartographer Kenneth Field, author of the award-winning book, Cartography. Tune in to hear the thought process for visualizing data when the “where” matters, including different types of maps, how purpose and audience should drive design decisions, and whether there’s any such thing as a truly accurate map. Plus, learn how technology has compressed the mapmaking process (for better and worse)—from graphicacy to objectivity and ethics, it’s an episode not to miss!
Listening time: 59:03 | related links:
Follow Ken: @kennethfield | carto.maps.arcgis.com
Buy Ken’s book: Cartography
Also mentioned: How to Lie with Maps (Monmonier)
Non-cartographers who made exceptional maps: Charles Minard (map), Florence Nightingale (map), Harry Beck (map)
episode 40
Data Sketches with Shirley Wu & Nadieh Bremer
“For data visualization, you don’t need to be an artist to make good sketches.” Cole talks with Data Sketches authors, Shirley Wu and Nadieh Bremer, about their multi-year project that has been turned into a beautiful new book. Listen as they discuss their exploration of the creative side of data visualization through colors, shapes, math, code, and storytelling. Tune in to learn why you should give a 4-year old a watercolor set, the power of a rainbow palette, using flowers to visualize data, and much more.
Listening time: 54:31 | related links:
Data Sketches: buy on Amazon | datasketch.es | @datasketches
Follow Shirley: shirleywu.studio | @sxywu
Follow Nadieh: visualcinnamon.com | @NadiehBremer
Projects shown/discussed: Nadieh’s Lord of the Rings | Shirley’s Film Flowers
Better Data Visualizations with Jon Schwabish
Cole talks with Jon Schwabish about his latest book, Better Data Visualizations. Tune in to hear about Jon’s ambition to make people aware of a wider array of graphs, which less common graphs he wishes people would use more, his favorite Sankey diagram, and how Luxembourg highlighted an important lesson about maps. Jon also addresses viewer questions on fact-checking, communicating qualitative data, and his work on racial equity in data visualization, including things we should all be thinking about when we make graphs.
Listening time: 59:11 | related links:
Pre-order: Better Data Visualizations: A Guide for Scholars, Researchers, and Wonks
Other books by Jon: Better Presentations, Elevate the Debate
Follow Jon: @jschwabish | www.policyviz.com | Data@Urban
Other books mentioned: Storyteller’s Secret, Resonate, Slide:ology, Presentation Zen, How Charts Lie, Avoiding Data Pitfalls
People mentioned: Kim Rees, Ann Emery, RJ Andrews, Moritz Stefaner, Nadieh Bremer, Pedro Cruz
Jon's 2014 article “An Economist’s Guide to Visualizing Data”
Jon’s projects: The Graphic Continuum, One Chart at a Time video series
Exploratory vs. explanatory: Form and Function: Let Your Audience’s Needs Drive Your Data Visualization Choices
Sankey diagram from Reddit: How 52 Ninth-Graders Spell Camouflage
Interactive Sankey from The Pudding: The Gyllenhaal Experiment
Medium article: "Word Clouds: We Can’t Make Them Go Away, So Let’s Improve Them" by Marti Hearst
Research resource: Our World In Data
Medium article: "Applying Racial Equity Awareness in Data Visualization" by Jon Schwabish and Alice Feng
hi, my name is…
Being able to introduce yourself eloquently and in a way that captures and keeps your intended audience’s attention is hugely important. Yet, we don’t commonly devote a lot of time or thought to planning how we do this. In this episode, Cole shares the process that she and the storytelling with data team used to create their intros, plus shares the steps you can use to form your own inspirational introduction. She also addresses listener questions on dot plots, the audience constraint, and tips for slowing down when presenting.
Listening time: 43:05 | related links:
Workshops: storytellingwithdata.com/custom-workshops
Worksheet: the Big Idea worksheet
Exercise: storyboard YOUR project
Article: the structure(s) of story
Exercise: craft your intro
Challenge: let’s plot with a dot
Article: what is a dot plot?
Resource: SWD chart guide
Podcast: it’s for THEM
Conversation: slowing it down
Video: presenting data
Ask a question: start a community conversation
Current challenge: visualize your resume
Live podcast with Jon Schwabish: register
Virtual event (1/26): become a data viz superstar
Go premium! premium community membership
it’s for THEM
How can you get people’s attention on what you want to share and drive the action you seek? Carefully consider your audience. In this episode, Cole dives deep on audience, discussing ways to identify and prioritize their needs, strategies for approaching the challenging but common case of the mixed audience, and tips for getting to know an unfamiliar audience. She also addresses listener questions on grad school, gauging data storytelling success, and innovation in data visualization.
Listening time: 60:08 | related links:
Exercises: community.storytellingwithdata.com/exercises
Worksheet: the Big Idea worksheet
Workshops: storytellingwithdata.com/custom-workshops
Conversation: contemplating grad school
Conversation: efficacy of data storytelling
Challenge: xenographics
Challenge: critique then (re)create
Virtual event (12/14): member makeovers
Go premium! premium community membership
presenting data
When communicating data in a meeting or presentation, YOU play a very important role. How can you talk about your data in a way that makes others want to listen? Tune in to this special episode, excerpted from a recent virtual event, about presenting data. Cole shares practical tips for rehearsing aloud, planning how you’ll start and end, harnessing the power of your voice, and the important role of feedback for refining your presentation skills.
Listening time: 22:40 | related links:
Become an SWD community premium member
Video: presenting data
More resources at storytellingwithdata.com
a conversation with Maarten Lambrechts
A xenographic is simply a chart type not seen before, and in this episode, Cole talks with data journalist and designer Maarten Lambrechts, creator of xeno.graphics. They discuss having an open mindset for weird graphs, pushing boundaries to elevate graphicacy, and the value of bringing strange data visualizations mainstream. Tune in to also hear about Maarten’s experience as a data visualization freelancer, the important role of the online portfolio, and how a relentless focus on the end user helps drive smart data visualization design.
Listening time: 55:25 | related links:
Follow Maarten: @maartenzam | maartenlambrechts.com
Explore: xeno.graphics
Tools: RAWGraphs, R (ggplot), Javascript, D3
Graphics: NYT graphics, Washington Post, Financial Times, FiveThirtyEight, Die Zeit, Berliner Morgenpost
Upcoming conferences: IEEE VIS (Oct 25-30), S-H-O-W (Nov 27-28)
episode 34
a conversation with John Zeratsky
With days defined by distraction, how can we solve big problems and make time for what matters? Cole talks with technology designer and author of Sprint and Make Time, John Zeratsky, about the power of focus for getting things done. John details the design sprint process perfected at Google Ventures—discussing the value of “working alone, together” to generate better ideas, the benefits of prototyping and testing with real customers, particularly when the stakes are high, and much more. John also shares patterns uncovered from successful sprints that can be applied to everyday work. Tune in to learn why we shouldn’t rely on willpower to focus, how to create barriers to distraction, and the satisfaction you can reap by proactively designing your day.
Listening time: 55:22 | related links:
Follow John: @jazer | johnzeratsky.com
Book: Sprint: How to Solve Big Problems & Test New Ideas in Just Five Days
Online course: The Official Sprint Bootcamp (discount code SWD20)
the power of drawing with Catherine Madden
“Creativity is not stopping at the 1st or 2nd or 3rd iteration. Let’s create a ton of spaghetti and throw it at the wall—eventually something will stick.” Cole talks with illustrator, designer, and facilitator, Catherine Madden, about the power of drawing to think, define, generate ideas, collaborate, and ensure all voices are heard. Catherine shares tactics that get everyone sketching, from doodle birds to Sh*tty First Draft Parties, and discusses why pencils are on her forbidden materials list. They also chat about the value of the shared display, plus more pragmatic tips and tools for effectively facilitating in a virtual setting.
Listening time: 53:17 | related links:
Follow Catherine: Twitter | Instagram | catherinemadden.com
Learn with Catherine: catherinemadden.com/learn
Tutorial: how to display your iPad in Zoom
Select images from Catherine (including visual thinking download)
Course: Foundations of Data Equity
episode 32
a conversation with Andy Kirk
“Visualization is a game of decisions.” In this episode, Cole chats with data visualization consultant, teacher, researcher, and author, Andy Kirk. Hear about topics ranging from what can be learned from cartoons and other unexpected sources of inspiration to the importance of curiosity, practice, and editorial judgement for taking work from good to fantastic. They also discuss Andy’s blog series, little of visualization design, his new podcast/video series, Explore Explain, and answer viewer questions on creating “wow” designs, the role of the data viz consultant, and more.
Listening time: 49:36 | related links:
Follow Andy: @visualisingdata | visualisingdata.com
Blog series: little of visualization design (discussed: axis line fading, colour key titles, reset button, framing containers)
Podcast/video series: Explore Explain (discussed: ”Coronavirus tracked” with John Burn-Murdoch)
June 30th SWD live event: it’s the little things
presenting virtually with Andy Cotgreave
Tune in to this lively conversation, where Cole chats with The Big Book of Dashboard author and Tableau technical evangelist, Andy Cotgreave, about optimizing presentation content and style for the virtual environment. From an “on-air” lightbulb to keep the kids out to practical tips for keeping energy high and sessions engaging, this is an episode not to miss! Hear about favorite interaction strategies and equipment, plus learn how refining your approach through practice, feedback, and thoughtful experimentation can help you increase your effectiveness—in the virtual setting, and beyond.
Listening time: 46:16 | related links:
Follow Andy: @acotgreave | www.gravyanecdote.com
BBOD authors debate: Chart Chat
Tableau series: If Data Could Talk
BBC’s The Public Philosopher
Images: Andy’s set up | Cole’s set up
influencing change
What should we do when we believe others should place more value on effective data storytelling than they think they should? Don’t fight every fight, augment rather than replace, and work to understand what’s driving resistance so you can be more nuanced in how you address it. Tune in to hear more on these and additional strategies for influencing change among colleagues, stakeholders, and leadership. Cole also answers listener questions on showing binary data over time, gridlines in graphs, and creating a data visualization portfolio.
Listening time: 44:42 | related links:
Join the SWD community! use group code PODCAST
Exercise: the Big Idea for your project
Conversation: your favorite podcasts
Upcoming live event: using story in business
Go premium! premium community membership
think like a reporter
Lights, camera, action! Tune in to hear Cole, Randy and the entire SWD team chat with Kristen Johnson, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing at Wingate University and prior news reporter and executive producer. Given today’s need to communicate virtually, many of us are becoming mini-news reporters from our makeshift home studios and in this segment, you’ll get a variety of pro tips on how to do this successfully. From pragmatic considerations on clothing, light, and camera setup to strategies for practicing and getting comfortable talking to a lens: this episode has something for anyone who finds themselves communicating via camera.
Listening time: 52:45 | related links:
Products mentioned: ring light, Samson microphone, Mac StudioFix
episode 28
working from home
The storytelling with data team has been a work-from-home team since the beginning and in this episode, Randy and data storytellers Elizabeth, Mike, and Alex discuss how to be productive, stay engaged and maintain sanity when working remotely from others. Tune in to hear learnings ranging from the importance of a comfortable chair to pro-tips for video conferencing and staying connected with colleagues. With a thoughtful approach, working from home means you can fit work into the rhythm of life and measure success based on accomplishments, rather than hours in the office.
Listening time: 37:14 | related links:
Podcast: goals like Google
Learn (organizations): travel-free workshop
Learn (individuals): live stream workshop
Connect & hone skills: SWD community
what is data visualization?
Why do we visualize data and what makes data visualization good? Tune in to listen to Cole lend her thoughts on these and related questions. She also answers listener questions about chronological versus lead-with-ending ordering for presentations, what to do when trying to show many data series in a line graph, and resources for communicating risk in a way that is easy to understand.
Listening time: 28:23 | transcript | related links:
Podcast: What makes a visualization memorable? (Data Stories)
Conversation: How to balance engaging & informing? (Charlie Hutcheson)
Visual: What makes a good data visualization? (David McCandless)
Medium post: Florence Nightingale is a design hero (RJ Andrews)
Exercise: Let’s draw!
SWD Let’s Practice! downloads (see solution 2.2 built in many tools)
Book: Data Points (Nathan Yau)
SWDchallenge: small multiples
Ask for feedback on your visual
Conversation: Resources for communicating risk
Workshops: 2020 public workshop schedule, custom workshops & webinars
Join the SWD community!
Avoiding Data Pitfalls with Ben Jones
While in Seattle recently, Cole sat down with the author of recently published Avoiding Data Pitfalls, Ben Jones. They discuss missteps using data, why they are an expected part of our evolutionary process, and the role that human intuition plays in the analysis and synthesis of data. Listen also to Ben’s journey from engineer to Tableau to founder and CEO of Data Literacy, plus practical tips for interviewing your data, exploring its contours, and increasing data fluency for yourself and your team.
Listening time: 61:43 | related links:
Books by Ben: Avoiding Data Pitfalls, Communicating Data with Tableau
Follow Ben: @dataremixed | dataremixed.com
Learn more about Ben’s company, Data Literacy
People mentioned: Alex Kerin, Andy Kirk, Anya A’Hearn, Catherine Madden, Ellie Fields, Michael Mixon, Nathan Yau, RJ Andrews, Robert Kosara, Ross Perez
Better Presentations with Jon Schwabish
When in DC recently, Cole visited the Urban Institute to talk with Jon Schwabish, author of Better Presentations and editor of the soon-to-be-released book, Elevate the Debate. Tune in to hear them discuss the importance of meeting people where they are, the Pyramid Philosophy for ensuring communications are rooted in sophisticated analysis, plus tips on where to start, incremental slide improvements, and finishing touches. Giving a presentation is like selling an idea—it’s a skill that must be learned and Jon shares ways we can improve our own work and influence those around us.
Listening time: 69:58 | related links:
Pre-order: Elevate the Debate
Book: Better Presentations
Follow Jon: @jschwabish | www.policyviz.com | collection of warning signs
Learn more about the Urban Institute
People mentioned: Kim Rees, Andy Kirk, Ann Emery, Hans Rosling, Nancy Duarte, Dave Connell, Charles Schwab, RJ Andrews
Andy, Jeff & Steve and The Big Book of Dashboards
Backstage at the Tableau Conference, Cole sat down with the three authors of The Big Book of Dashboards for a lively conversation. Listen to their chat about the conference, their book, and more—including Jeff’s six design tips, Steve’s goal of creating the greatest degree of understanding with the least amount of effort, and Andy’s view on the role of culture and what organizations should do before investing in a dashboard tool to help ensure success.
Listening time: 45:22 | related links:
Follow Andy: @acotgreave | www.gravyanecdote.com
Follow Jeff: @HighVizAbility | www.dataplusscience.com
Follow Steve: @datarevelations | www.datarevelations.com
Nancy Duarte & DataStory
From graphs made with electric tape and exacto knives at NASA to CEO of a renowned Silicon Valley communications firm—in this episode, Cole talks with best-selling author Nancy Duarte about her new book, DataStory, and related topics. Tune in to hear about Nancy’s hunt for unicorns, why bridging the chasm between exploration and explanation is good for your career, and the Duarte magic that turned thousands of slides into three simple graphs.
Listening time: 50:52 | related links:
Follow Nancy: @nancyduarte | duarte.com
New book: DataStory
Other books: Resonate | Illuminate | Slide:ology | HBR Guide to Persuasive Presentations
Alberto Cairo & How Charts Lie
If good graphs empower us to pose good questions, what happens on the dark side of data viz? In this episode, Cole talks with Alberto Cairo about his new book, How Charts Lie. Their conversation delves into how information designers and consumers are both to blame and mindfulness as it relates to chart making and interpretation. Tune in also to hear tips to keep from spreading misinformation, why “essay” is a beautiful word, and Alberto’s optimism for the future of data visualization.
Listening time: 1:03:30 | related links:
Order How Charts Lie
Follow Alberto: albertocairo.com | @albertocairo
Other books by Alberto: The Functional Art, The Truthful Art
Book: Factfulness (Rosling)
Book: For Argument’s Sake (Stafford)
Book: How to Lie with Maps (Monmonier)
Book: Mistakes Were Made (But Not By Me) (Tavris & Aronson)
Book: Naked Statistics (Wheelan)
Book: Picturing the Uncertain World (Wainer)
Book: The Enigma of Reason (Mercier & Sperber)
Book: The Righteous Mind (Haidt)
Book: Thinking Fast & Slow (Kahneman)
Visual essays: The Pudding
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
a special conversation
The sloppy copy, picture power, and more about Cole’s new book in this special episode of the SWD podcast.
Listening time: 19:24 | related links:
Pre-order storytelling with data: Let’s Practice!
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
episode 20
Broadcasting from Seville, Spain—a city where modern and traditional meet in design—in this episode, Cole chats with three designers from digital production studio, Z1. The conversation flows from empathy in design to the importance of research and user feedback for de-risking projects and building thoughtful products to approaches when your client doesn’t know what they want (or wants everything!). You’ll also hear great tips on fostering a critique mindset, applying Fitts’s law, using constraints to prioritize, and being adaptive to new technologies.
Listening time: 43:22 | related links:
Pre-order storytelling with data: Let’s Practice!
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
ask smart questions
Asking good questions can help improve our own and others’ work: both when exploring and explaining data. Tune in to hear Cole cover five smart queries to pose and answer during the analytical process and five more to consider when you are getting ready to explain data to others. Cole also answers listener questions on collecting requirements for good viz, what to do when asked to prove something with data that doesn’t pan out, and strategies for effectively presenting remotely.
Listening time: 39:23 | transcript | related links:
Register for final 2019 public workshop
Pre-order storytelling with data: Let’s Practice!
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
dataklubben replay
While recently in Copenhagen, Cole had a great chat with dataklubben podcasters Søren Christian Søndergaard Poulsen and Jens-Jacob Aarup. Tune in to hear about how story can help save us from death by data, the importance of starting low tech, and ideas for shifting organizational culture to become truly data-driven. Cole also talks about her soon-to-be-released second book, storytelling with data: let’s practice!
Listening time: 47:37 | related links:
Register for final 2019 public workshop
Pre-order storytelling with data: let’s practice!
Check out the dataklubben podcast
which graph should I use?
It sounds like a simple question, yet it’s one with which many people grapple: how do I best visualize my data? In this episode, Cole reviews the most common types of graphs used in a business setting and discusses use cases and considerations with each. Tune in also to hear Cole address listener questions on visualizing survey results, Tableau vs. PowerBI and how to influence a client who wants default graphs rather than a data-driven story.
Listening time: 39:45 | related links:
SWD blog post: grables and taphs
#SWDchallenge recap: plots with dots
#SWDchallenge recap: 88 annotated line graphs
Curved Discussion post: lines vs. bars
Flourish graph: GOT bar chart race
Data Revelations post: rethinking the divergent stacked bar
BBC Video: Hans Rosling bubblegraph
Tweet: bubblegraph GIF
Map: pasture and crop
Resource: xeno.graphics
#SWDchallenge recap: square area graphs
Twitter thread: Tableau vs. PowerBI
Register: May 30th (free!) live event
Register: upcoming European 1-day workshops
May #SWDchallenge recap: artisanal data
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
develop your team
Honing your own data visualization and storytelling skills is one thing. But what about when you want to help others? In this episode, Cole discusses what you can do—whether a manager interested in developing your team or an individual wanting to influence those around you—to cultivate organizational capabilities for effective data storytelling. Cole also addresses listener questions on when we should use graphs, data viz tools for beginners, and getting effective feedback.
Listening time: 46:59 | transcript | related links:
We’re hiring! SWD careers
Interesting team set ups? Email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
April #SWDchallenge: emulate
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
a conversation with RJ Andrews
In this episode, Cole talks with data storyteller and author of recently published Info We Trust: How to Inspire the World with Data—RJ Andrews. They converse over coffee in his San Francisco kitchen, discussing the book, RJ’s unique creative process (including the 300+ hand drawn images that fill the book) and sources of inspiration for data storytelling.
Listening time: 1:03:57 | related links:
Buy the book! Info we Trust: How to Inspire the World with Data
Follow @infowetrust | infowetrust.com
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
learning dataviz
How did you learn to visualize data? Professionals in this space hail from a wide variety of backgrounds and in this episode, you’ll hear a dozen responses to this question, from artists, mathematicians and more. Listen to these industry leaders’ captivating stories and anecdotes—while learning lessons that you can apply to hone your own data visualization skills.
Listening time: 1:42:15 | transcript | Twitter/sites of those featured:
Moritz Stefaner: @moritz_stefaner | truth-and-beauty.net
Andy Cotgreave: @acotgreave | gravyanecdote.com
Jen Christiansen: @ChristiansenJen | jenchristiansen.com
Alberto Cairo: @albertocairo | albertocairo.com
RJ Andrews: @infowetrust | infowetrust.com
Jeffrey Shaffer: @HighVizAbility | dataplusscience.com
Shirley Wu: @sxywu | sxywu.com
Jon Schwabish: @jschwabish | policyviz.com
Naomi B. Robbins: @nbrgraphs | nbr-graphs.com
Steve Wexler: @VizBizWiz | datarevelations.com
Robert Kosara: @eagereyes | eagereyes.org
Elijah Meeks: @Elijah_Meeks | elijahmeeks.com
Updates:
Upcoming public workshops: 2019 schedule
February #SWDchallenge: visualize variance
January #SWDchallenge recap: new year, new tools!
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
goals like Google
Why do new year’s resolutions often fail? How do we set good goals? In this episode, Cole discusses the quarterly OKR goal-setting process she learned at Google and how it can be used to foster intentional actions, help achieve major accomplishments, and contribute to success—in work, and in life! Cole also answers listener questions on graphical literacy, how to convince someone that story isn’t fluff, and tips for ensuring success when crafting data stories that someone else will present.
Listening time: 29:36 | transcript | related links:
Video: How Google Sets Goals
Upcoming public workshops: 2019 schedule
January #SWDchallenge: let’s try something new!
storytelling with data: book downloads
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
a conversation with Elijah Meeks
What is the Third Wave of Data Visualization? Elijah Meeks believes it’s happening now and that it means changing constructs and possibly priorities for practitioners. In this episode, Cole sits down with Elijah in Miami after his closing keynote presentation at the Tapestry conference. They discuss his presentation, moving past optimizing for a single chart, building trust to push boundaries, teaching stakeholders data literacy, and more.
Listening time: 48:14 | related links:
Video: Tapestry conference keynote & related post
Book: D3.js in Action
Data visualization survey: 2018 results
Follow Elijah: @Elijah-Meeks | Medium | Github
storytelling with data: book downloads
December #SWDchallenge: visualize the holidays
Upcoming workshops: Q1 2019 schedule
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
episode 11 #MakeoverMonday
It’s a community project, it’s a book, it may even be a way to land a new job! Hear Cole talk with coathors Andy Kriebel and Eva Murray about their writing process and lessons from #MakeoverMonday: Improving How We Visualize and Analyze Data, One Chart at a Time, including the importance of simplifying and iterating, why feedback posed as a question can be less intimidating, and experimentation as a way to learn how to better visualize data.
Listening time: 59:32 | related links:
Book: #MakeoverMonday: Improving How We Visualize & Analyze Data, One Chart at a Time
#MakeoverMonday: the project, the gallery, the data, upcoming webinars & workshops
Follow Eva: @TriMyData | LinkedIn
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
right place
right graph
Could the process of choosing where to live provide insights on choosing the “right” graph? When it comes to your data presentations, how do you choose the right graph? Is there even such a thing as the right graph? In this episode, Cole shares some recent life changes, discusses the concept of graphing for exploring and understanding your data, graphing for communicating, and some tools that may make your process for landing on an effective visual more efficient. She answers listener Q&A on non-zero baselines, when to use an axis vs. label data directly, and how to know when your visualization is complete.
Listening time: 32:58 | transcript | related links:
Zan Armstrong’s video: data visualization for analysis & discovery
Elijah Meeks’ Medium article: What charts do
Juice Analytics Chart Chooser
Ann Emery’s Essentials Chart Choosing Tool
Jon Schwabish’s Graphic Continuum Poster & Cards (enter code SWDpodcast for 10% off in the PolicyViz shop!)
Andy Kirk’s Chartmaker Directory
Browse the archives: #SWDchallenge
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
Data Stories replay
After a brief pause, the SWD podcast is almost back with a replay of a recent chat Cole had with Moritz Stefaner and Enrico Bertini on Data Stories!
Listening time: 37:02 | follow on Twitter: @datastories | @moritz_stefaner | @FILWD
the many myths of data visualization
Do graphs always have to have a zero baseline? Are pie charts evil? Is there a single “right” answer? In this episode, Cole discusses a number of myths and a few rules in data visualization. She also answers listener Q&A on how to deal with presenting materials you aren’t proud of, strategies for graphing uneven time intervals, and tips for teams interested in developing data visualization skills.
Listening time 40:10 | transcript | related links:
June #SWDchallenge: slopegraphs
Blog post: connecting...the dots
Blog post: bar charts must have a zero baseline
Blog post: a little math on non-zero baselines
Blog post: F**k it, let’s use pie charts
Podcast: a conversation with Alberto Cairo (Episode 7)
Book: Data Points
Book: Factfulness
Medium series: Data Visualization, Fast & Slow
Podcast: the beauty of constraints (Episode 5)
New blog page: #SWDchallenge
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
a conversation with Alberto Cairo
Truth or Lie? It isn't that simple or binary when it comes to visualizing and communicating with data: there is a spectrum. In this episode, Cole talks with special guest, Alberto Cairo, about truth with a lower case "t," his efforts to bring graphical literacy to the public through the Visual Trumpery tour and his upcoming book, parallels between data visualization and writing, and more.
Listening time 1:10:40 | transcript | related links:
Website: albertocairo.com
Blog: thefunctionalart.com
Twitter: @albertocairo
Books: The Functional Art, The Truthful Art
Google News Lab’s Data Visualization Projects
Upcoming MOOC: data visualization for storytelling & discovery
episode 6
say it out loud
Whether it’s a graph, a slide, a presentation, your message, a story—there can be immense value in talking through it out loud. In this session, Cole discusses her experiences and the benefits to speaking out loud to refine, practice, and identify better solutions. Cole also answers reader questions on the use of pictures in data visualization, tricks for formatting axis labels, and how to apply data storytelling to augment regular reporting.
Listening time 40:05 | transcript | related links:
Article: The Perks of Talking to Yourself
Study: This time it’s personal: the memory benefit of hearing onesself (article)
Study: ISOTYPE Visualization – Working Memory, Performance, and Engagement with Pictographs (related post)
Blog post: supercategory axis labels in Excel
Blog post: gridlines are gratuitous
Blog post: #SWDchallenge square area graphs (recap coming soon!)
Workshop/training inquiries: inquiry@storytellingwithdata.com
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
Follow @storywithdata | share via #SWDpodcast
the beauty of constraints
We often complain about the constraints faced when communicating: we don’t have enough time, the right tools, or are only allowed a limited number of slides. In this episode, Cole discusses how constraints can actually be amazing and how imposing constraints intentionally on our work can better arm us to deal with those that are less in our control. Cole also answers reader questions on strategies for upskilling data visualization across an organization, the best place to put monetary symbols, using different types of graphs together, and the use of color in data visualization.
Listening time: 43:36 | transcript | related links:
Recent blog post illustrating different graph types on same slide
March #SWDchallenge recap: bring on the bars
Updates: upcoming SF workshop, Audible book
Workshop/training inquiries: email inquiry@storytellingwithdata.com
Questions: email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback: email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
it depends...
“It depends.” These two simple words can answer a number of questions raised when it comes to visualizing data and communicating with it effectively. In this session, Cole discusses 10 common data visualization questions where the answer is “it depends” and discusses what it depends on and the critical thought process required for success. Cole also answers reader questions on considerations between lower and upper case in data visualization related text and Excel resources.
Listening time: 45:00 | transcript | related links:
Study on pie charts by Robert Kosara & Drew Skau
F**ck it, let’s use pie charts by Jon Schwabish
Misleading data & visualizations video, Alberto Cairo at Urban Institut
Visualizing incomplete & missing data + Visualizing uncertainty by Nathan Yau
Recent #SWDchallenge: 88 annotated line graphs
Recent SWD post incorporating feedback on text placement by Elizabeth Ricks
How much labeling should you include in a visualization? + Is white space always your friend? by Neil Richards
Excel resources: SWD downloads, annkemery.com, Peltier Tech & Chandoo
Updates: Audible book, upcoming workshops in London, Zurich, SF & Seattle
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
how I'm building this
“How did you start storytelling with data?” is a question I receive frequently. In this latest episode of the podcast, I’m interviewed by my husband, Randy, and field questions on how it all came to be, including finding balance between work and family, some book-writing tips, and my outlook on where SWD will go from here.
Listening time: 45:30 | related links:
Google Project Oxygen Study: NYT Article | HBR Business Case
Blog posts: the book you’re holding might be a fake! | that’s not my workshop...
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
what is story?
In this final 2017 episode, I discuss my perspective on what is story? and why those working with data should care. I also tackle listener Q&A on data visualization vs. storytelling, NFL football stats, and how to tell when a visualization is complete.
Listening time: 36:51 | transcript | related links:
Books: Larry Gets Lost, The Cat in the Hat, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
Video: the future of storytelling
Other perspectives on story: Jon Schwabish, Robert Kosara
Video: example telling a story with data in a live setting & standalone (starting at 17:30)
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
the art of feedback
I'm very excited to officially launch the storytelling with data podcast! This first episode focuses on feedback in data visualization. I discuss the value of both giving and receiving data visualization feedback and potential problem areas to avoid. Hear The Economist's response to the recent hurricane data visualization challenge as well as answers to reader questions on the topics of when to use graphs, considerations with dashboards, and data viz 101 book recommendations.
Listening time: 33:38 | transcript | related links:
Feedback? email feedback@storytellingwithdata.com
Blog post: SWD makeover challenge on The Economist’s hurricane graph
Article: “Design & Redesign in Data Visualization” by Fernanda Viegas & Martin Wattenberg
Blog post: my guiding principles
Article: The subtle art that differentiates good designers from great designers by UX Planet
Blog post: a tale about opportunity
Book: The Big Book of Dashboards by Steve Wexler, Jeff Shaffer & Andy Cotgreave
Book: The WSJ Guide to Information Graphics by Dona Wong
Book: Show Me the Numbers by Stephen Few
Book: The Visual Display of Quantitative Information by Edward Tufte
Questions? email askcole@storytellingwithdata.com